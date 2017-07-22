Teenager remains in hospital after being shot in broad daylight on Sheffield street

Have your say

A teenager remains in hospital after being shot in Sheffield yesterday afternoon.

At around 5.20pm on Friday 21 July, emergency services received calls from members of the public reporting that a man had been shot in Longley Avenue West.

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Longley Avenue West, which was closed, has now been reopened.

Police remain in the Shirecliffe area and the investigation continues.

Officers are carrying out house-to-house enquiries, as well as providing reassurance to the wider community.

Anyone who is yet to speak to police and holds information about the incident, is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 723 of July, 21 2017.