Teenager recovering after crash outside Sheffield train station

A teenage is recovering after a crash with a car outside Sheffield train station.

South Yorkshire Police said she was struck by a silver Peugeot in Sheaf Street at around 5.50am yesterday.

The collision led to the closure of the road while emergency services treated the teenager at the scene before she was transferred to hospital.

Police enquiries were also carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services were called at around 5.50pm on Sunday following reports of a collision in Sheaf Street, Sheffield city centre, near to the train station.

"It is reported that a silver Peugeot and a female pedestrian were involved in the collision.

"The pedestrian, thought to be in her late teens, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not serious."