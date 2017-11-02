Teenager dies after crash near Chesterfield

Have your say

A teenager has died following a crash in Duckamanton.

Just after 7pm on Wednesday, a yellow Honda CBR 125 motorbike was involved in a collision with a silver Ford Focus on Staveley Road.

The rider of the Honda, an 18-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "We're appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw any of the vehicles prior to the collision.

"We also want to hear from anyone who has dashboard camera footage.

"The biker was riding with a friend, who was on an orange Honda CBF 600 motorbike.

"If you have any information, please contact our collision investigation unit on 101, quoting incident 826 of November 1."