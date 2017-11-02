Teenage motorcyclist killed in collision near Chesterfield

A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a car near Chesterfield

The 18-year-old, who has not yet been named, was riding a yellow Honda CBR 125 motorbike along Staveley Road, Duckmanton, when the bike was involved in a collision with a silver Ford Focus.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 7pm yesterday and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The biker was riding with a friend, who was on an orange Honda CBF 600 motorbike, at the time of the collision.

Witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage should call Derbyshire Police's collision investigation unit on 101, quoting incident 826 of November 1.