A police search is underway for a teenage girl reported missing in Sheffield.

Thui Hoang, from Sheffield, was last seen on Saturday night in Gatefield Road, Heeley.

The 17-year-old is about 5ft 2ins tall with long, brown hair and was wearing white Adidas trainers with black stripes on, a white Adidas hooded jumper, white Superdry tracksuit bottoms and a padded maroon waistcoat.

She was also reported missing last September.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.