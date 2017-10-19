Teenage girl left bruised after attempted robbery in Doncaster

A teenage girl was left with bruising to her arm after an attempted robbery in a Doncaster street.

The 15-year-old was walking along Shelley Avenue, Balby, when a man approached her and demanded her mobile phone.

South Yorkshire Police said the girl screamed and managed to run away from the man, but was left with bruising to her arm following the incident at around 9.45am on Thursday, September 28.

Detectives investigating the incident want to hear from witnesses.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "It is reported that a 15-year-old girl was walking along Shelley Avenue, Balby, when an unknown man approached her.

"The man is believed to have grabbed the teenager, demanding her mobile phone.

"The girl screamed, before running away from the scene. She suffered bruising to her arm.

"The man was reportedly wearing dark clothing and had his face covered.

"Were you in the area at the time? Did you hear the girl scream or see a man matching this description?"

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.