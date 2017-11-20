Teenage girl approached by stranger in Sheffield street

An investigation is underway after a man in a car pulled up next to a teenage girl in a Sheffield street.

South Yorkshire Police said the man 'tried to engage the girl in conversation' before driving off when the teenager refused to speak to him.

Officers said an investigation has been launched but there is 'nothing to suggest' it was an attempted abduction.

The incident happened in School Close, Halfway, at 3.40pm on Wednesday, November 15.

It is believed that the man concerned was in a silver car, possibly a Mercedes.

He was white, with a bald head and a long face.

Inspector Jason Booth, said: “At this time, no other reports of this nature have been made to us and there are a number of lines of enquiry we are continuing to follow up in relation to this.

“While I understand incidents of this nature can cause concern, from the report made to police there is nothing to suggest of any attempt abduction.

“That said, we are continuing to look in to this and would ask anyone with information to call 10."

Quote incident number 775 of November 15.