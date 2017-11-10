Teenage boy, 15, admits street robbery in Sheffield

A teenage boy, aged 15, has admitted committing a street robbery in the city.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Wednesday over a robbery last month and admitted the offence during a hearing at Sheffield Youth Court yesterday.
Details of the robbery have not been released by South Yorkshire Police.
The boy was sentenced to a community order and tagged.
He was also ordered to pay £150 compensation to his victim.
