Teenage boy, 15, admits street robbery in Sheffield

Sheffield Youth Court

A teenage boy, aged 15, has admitted committing a street robbery in the city.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Wednesday over a robbery last month and admitted the offence during a hearing at Sheffield Youth Court yesterday.

Details of the robbery have not been released by South Yorkshire Police.

The boy was sentenced to a community order and tagged.

He was also ordered to pay £150 compensation to his victim.