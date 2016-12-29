Teenage biking champ's appeal for help after £5,800 Christmas present motorbike stolen from Doncaster hotel

A teenage motorbiking champion is appealing for help after his brand new £5,800 Christmas present motorbike was stolen from outside a Doncaster hotel.

Ike Carter, 13, who has a string of motocross titles to his name, had only just checked in to the hotel in Doncaster's Lakeside area when his dad Billy discovered that thieves had snatched the vehicle from the back of his van - just two days after receiving it for Christmas.

Said Billy: "He has only ridden it a couple of times and he's absolutely devastated. We want to get the message out there so we can find it."

The pair had checked into the Travelodge at Doncaster Lakeside on December 27 ahead of Ike practicing his biking skills at Armthorpe's Fat Cat Motoparc the following day.

After arriving at around 5.30pm, Mr Carter later to went to check on his vehicle, a white Transit van an hour later, to discover that thieves had broken into the back of the vehicle and made off with the bike which had been secured with chains and a disc lock.

Ike, who was British champion for his age group in 2016 at motocross and has won a string of other titles and enjoyed a host of successes aboard his bike this year, had only been given the white Husqvarna 125cc a few days earlier.

Ike has only ridden the bike a couple of times.

Added Mr Carter: "There is a big reward for information and the return of the bike."

Anyone who can help with information can contact him on 07944499438.