Teen headbutted his sister during bust-up

A teenager who headbutted his sister has been given a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, October 18, how Ashley Barnsley, 19, attacked his sister at Windmill Rise, Somercotes, after they had been arguing and she had hit and pushed him away and thrown a pair of pliers at his feet. Barnsley pleaded guilty to committing assault by beating after the incident on September 27.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Barnsley’s sister had hit him and he initially acted in self defence before she grabbed him by the throat and she threw pliers and he then made the error of headbutting her.

Magistrates also ordered Barnsley to complete a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and he must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.