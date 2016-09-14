Teams to pay respects to Sheffield based footballer who collapsed on pitch

Teams across South Yorkshire will observe a minute's silence at games this weekend following the death of a Sheffield-based footballer.

Daniel Wilkinson, aged 26, died after suffering a suspected heart attack during a game on Monday night.

He collapsed on the pitch during the second half of Barnsley-based Shaw Lane Aquaforce's game against Brighouse Town.

Daniel, who was a Hull City academy graduate, signed for Shaw Lane over the summer and worked at Barber Harrison & Platt Chartered Accountants in Broomhill, Sheffield.

The Sheffield and District Junior Sunday Football League has asked all junior teams to pay their respects before this weekend's games.