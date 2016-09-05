Taser used by South Yorkshire Police officers

A taser has been deployed by South Yorkshire Police officers overnight.

A force spokesman said the device was fired in the St Ann's area of Rotherham over concerns for a man.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene but there were no firearms used.

The police spokesman said: "Police responded earlier to an incident in the St Ann's area of Rotherham, following concerns raised for a male at that location.

"One person has been safely detained.

"We can confirm that there has been no firearms discharge, although taser was deployed by officers.

"Enquiries into the incident continue.