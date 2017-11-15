Takeaway banned from trading at night over attack in Sheffield city centre

A takeaway has been banned from trading at night following an attack in Sheffield city centre last weekend.

The Chicken Stop on Division Street is unable to trade between 9pm and 7am for two months following an application at court by South Yorkshire Police.

Magistrates granted a 'closure order' over police concerns about the venue following an attack last weekend.

Five people were arrested over an incident which started in the takeaway and spilled out into the street.

The suspects have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

South Yorkshire Police said the force seeks closure orders when it has concerns for public safety associated with particular venues.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, Sheffield's District Commander, said: "This positive action demonstrates our continued commitment to making the city's night-time economy as safe as it can possibly be.

"Wherever we have concerns about criminality, or wherever we believe there is a risk to the public's safety, we will consult with our legal team and partner agencies to explore the use of closure orders.

"In recent months you will have seen stories about licensed premises being served with similar closure orders and we've also taken this step with residential premises too.

"I want this to send a strong message to all businesses, not just licensed premises, that we take the safety of our public incredibly seriously and that any premises believed to be associated with crime and disorder face the same risks of closing.

"While this order does not close the food outlet 24-hours a day, we hope that closing it during the night-time economy will have a significant impact on the safety and experience of those enjoying all that Sheffield has to offer."