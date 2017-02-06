Take to the skies to raise charity funds

A Sheffield homelessness charity is asking supporters to take on a £15,000ft skydive to help raise funds.

Roundabout is marking its 40th anniversary this year with the adrenaline-fuelled challenge at Skydive Hibaldstow, on February 25, with dedicated fundraisers taking the plunge for the charity, in an attempt to raise thousands of pounds in sponsorship.

And now the charity is urging members of the public to join them, and help make a real difference in the lives of vulnerable young people at risk of homelessness in the city.

Roundabout has been supporting Sheffield’s vulnerable young people for four decades this year, by providing shelter, support and life skills. Through a variety of services, the charity aims to support and empower young people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness to learn the necessary skills they need to become independent.

Natasha Lyons, a Roundabout supporter who took part in a previous skydive, said: “I’d always wanted to do a skydive, so knowing I could have the experience and raise money for Roundabout at the same time was an opportunity not to be missed.

“I encourage anyone to give it a go. It’s an incredible experience and helps to raise vital funds for an extremely worthwhile charity.”

Last year, fundraisers took part in a skydive that raised over £4,000 for the charity and, this year, the charity is hoping to raise even more in celebration of its 40th year.

Email fundraising@roundaboutltd.org or call the fundraising team on 0114 2536753 if you would like to take part.