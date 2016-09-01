Take a dive for charity

What better way to celebrate Halloween than abseiling down a Sheffield building dressed as a zombie?

The British Red Cross is hosting a frightfully fantastic fancy dress abseil down the Owen Building on Sunday October 30.

‘What If?’ by Poet Laureate Sir Andrew Motion covers the side of the 120ft drop that has made the Owen Building a landmark in the region, making it the perfect spot for the spooky charity fundraiser.

There will be prizes for the Best Fancy Dress and Best Fundraiser, as well as the University with the most sign-ups.

Rachel Beresford, community fundraiser for the Red Cross in Yorkshire, said: “People have so much fun doing this abseil that we’ve decided to hold it for a fifth year running to give more people the opportunity to abseil down one of Sheffield’s most iconic buildings.

“Even if you’re not feeling too brave right now, it’s such a feeling of pride once you’ve reached the ground that you will probably want to go back up and do it all over again!”

The sponsorship money will help people whose lives have been torn apart by crisis and disasters both in Yorkshire and overseas.

Email RBeresford@redcross.org.uk for details or call 0114 242 7381.