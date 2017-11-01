Taco Bell to open third Sheffield restaurant before end of year - but where will it be?

Fast food chain Taco Bell has announced plans to open a third restaurant in Sheffield before the end of the year.

The Tex-Mex-themed restaurant already has branches in Ecclesall Road and Devonshire Street and took to Twitter to announce the arrival of a new outlet to fans.

The firm's UK Twitter account posted: "Glasgow, Brighton, Barnsley and Sheffield - popping up in your town before the end of the year. You're welcome."

In response to one follower asking where the new restaurant would be, the reply was: "We'll be announcing where soon!"

The firm, which has 7,000 branches across the globe, is expanding across the UK and already has several other outlets in South Yorkshire.