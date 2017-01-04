Suspended jail sentence for man who sprayed paint onto horse

A man who sprayed paint onto a horse has received a suspended jail sentence.

Ricky Lee Tomlinson, aged 27, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall, Chesterfield, sprayed paint onto the face of one horse, onto the blanket of another and on signs, doors and a bin in Dronfield and Unstone.

He was found guilty of the offences, which happened in October 2014, after a trial at Chesterfield Justice Centre.

Tomlinson was given a three month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with an eight week curfew.

He was also ordered to pay £1,085 in compensation, £310 in costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

