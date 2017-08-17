Suspected spice dealer arrested as police swoop on drugs in Doncaster town centre

Have your say

A suspected spice dealer was taken off the streets of Doncaster last night as police conducted an operation targeting drugs, knife crime, begging and antisocial behaviour.

The man, notorious for evading officers on his pushbike, was apprehended after a 20-minute chase which wound through the town centre.

Uniformed and plain-clothes officers on foot were guided by CCTV operators who followed the man's every move, after they spotted him in Doncaster Market.

The chase came to an end in an alleyway, where the man, wearing a black vest, tracksuit bottoms and trainers, was arrested.

Operation Street Safe was underway from 6pm with officers using a knife arch to search for weapons at the entrance to Doncaster Frenchgate.

They also hunted for aggressive beggars, drug dealers and street drinkers.

Among people spoken to by officers was a 16-year-old girl who was found in possession of drug paraphernalia on Printing Office Street. It was confiscated and the girl was taken home.