Suspected loan sharks arrested in Sheffield

A man and woman in Sheffield have been arrested on suspicion of illegal money lending.

The 32 year-old man and 44 year-old woman were arrested yesterday morning as part of an operation in Firth Park.

The England Illegal Money Lending Team, working in partnership with Sheffield City Council’s Trading Standards Department and South Yorkshire Police, executed warrants at a home address and business premises, seizing a quantity of cash and documents.

Tony Quigley, from the England Illegal Money Lending Team, said: “We will continue to work with local authorities and the police to combat loan sharks.

"These criminals cause untold misery amongst our local communities.

“If you’ve been issued a loan with no paperwork or are receiving threats over a loan you have already paid off, please get in touch."

Nationally, illegal money lending teams have secured more than 378 prosecutions

The Illegal Money Lending Team can be contacted on 0300 555 2222.