Suspected drug dealers arrested in Chesterfield

Suspected drug dealers have been arrested in Chesterfield following raids by police.

Derbyshire Constabulary executed warrants at Derby Road, Chesterfield, and at Taylor Crescent, Spital on Thursday, September 28 and officers seized a quantity of cannabis and cash.

A 22-year-old man, from Chesterfield, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis, and a 21-year-old man, also from the town, was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.

Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team searched a man and a woman on the Market Place at around 7.30pm on Friday, September 22 and two properties in the Chesterfield area were subsequently searched.

A quantity of suspected Class A drugs and cash were seized as a result of the searches and a 38-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, both from the Chesterfield area, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

All four people have been questioned by police and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Sgt Darran Clarke, of the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team said: “This is part of an ongoing operation to target the supply and use of controlled drugs and anti-social behaviour that this fuels within our community.

“Over recent weeks there has been an increase in both uniformed and plain clothes officers on patrol, and this will continue as we are committed to taking drugs off the streets and making sure our community is a safe place to live, work and visit.”