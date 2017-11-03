Suspected Doncaster cannabis factory found - on Greenleafe Avenue!

Have your say

Police discovered what is thought to be a cannabis factory - on aptly named Greenleafe Avenue in Doncaster.

The Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a search warrant at the address in Wheatley Hills on Wednesday and posted two pictures to their Facebook page appearing to show a cannabis set up.

An officer with the find.

The team posted: "A 28-year-old man was arrested and processed in relation to the offence and officers left the address a little less green and leaf in appearance.

"Please continue to report any illegal drug activity on 101 or through crime stoppers. 0800 555 111."