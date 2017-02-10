Suspected dealers bailed after police questioning in Sheffield

Three men suspected of dealing drugs have been bailed after police questioning.

The men - aged 19, 26 and 31 - were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply after a police probe into the activity at a house in Sheffield, which led to the property being sealed up for three months.

Nobody is allowed to enter the house in Wensley Street, Page Hall, for three months as authorities attempt to stop anti-social behaviour in and around the property.

South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield Council applied to the courts for a closure order for the property following complaints about issues at the house.

A number of police raids have been carried out at the house.