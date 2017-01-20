Suspect arrested over teenage girl's killing remains in custody

A man arrested over the killing of a 16-year-old South Yorkshire girl remains in custody this morning after another day of questioning.

The 18-year-old was arrested on Monday night following the discovery of the body of Leonne Weeks, from Dinnington, Rotherham, who was stabbed to death.

Leonne Weeks

Her body was found slumped on a path off Lordens Hill, Dinnington, by members of the public, who raised the alarm.

A 26-year-old woman arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender was granted bail on Thursday.

South Yorkshire Police said a post mortem examination of Leonne's body concluded that she died of multiple stab wounds.

Detectives yesterday ruled out a theory that she met a man from an online dating site on the night she was killed.

Police patrols have been stepped up in Dinnington since the fatal attack.

Leonne's relatives are said to be 'utterly devastated' at her death.

A statement issued by her family earlier this week said the teenager was 'very much loved and will be missed'.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.