Surf's up in South Yorkshire

A South Yorkshire site is bringing summer to a close tomorrow with last of a series of free family fun events.

Saturday's Lakeside Village Surf’s Up (here soundtracked by Beach Boys Surfin' USA) event from 11am to 4pm will celebrate all things sun, sand and surf.

Shoppers will be able to enjoy a play on Lakeside Beach, ride the waves on the surf stimulator, take part in seaside craft workshop and also complete seaside treasure hunt.

Cheryl Sadler, manager of the Doncaster centre, said: “We have had such a fantastic summer of activities and that is all down to our wonderful customers who have come along and taken part in everything we have had on offer.

"It’s been a pleasure to see everyone really get into the spirit of summer and have some good old family fun.

“We hope as many people as possible will come and join us for our last event, Surf’s Up, which is set to be a really enjoyable day.”

For more information about Lakeside Village’s summer activities visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk site.