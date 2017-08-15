Supporting city’s hospital volunteers

A Sheffield senor citizen is leading a crusade to transform the experience of patients visiting the city’s hospitals.

Christine Prior, of Chapeltown, was inspired to vollunteer as a ‘welcomer’ at the Northern General Hospital, after slipping on ice and breaking her wrist nine years ago, which resulted in her needing hospital care.

Christine says the role makes her feel motivated, helping other people at some of the most difficult times of their lives, and wants people to consider donating to the volunteer service which is funded Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

Christine, who is one of 575 volunteers across all of the Sheffield Teaching Hospital sites, said: “I slipped on ice on my way to work one December day, and knew straight away I had broken my wrist so my husband drove me to A&E.

“I had always thought about doing voluntary work, but it was that day whilst I was waiting to see a consultant that I decided I would like to do voluntary work in the hospital once my full time work had finished.

“Three years later I applied to be a welcomer at Northern General Hospital, as I had many years of experience in reception work, which I have always enjoyed. There is so much variety and I like not knowing what challenges are going to crop up. It’s an opportunity to meet people from all walks of life in different situations.

“Working as a welcomer is the same and more. I like helping people who come to the hospital. It’s so rewarding – people are so thankful, but without charitable funding this service would not exist.”

Email charity@shct.nhs.uk or call 0114 2267351 to donate to the fund.