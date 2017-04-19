Support for Henri Crisp strong as cancer treatment in the US begins

Doncaster continues to rally around one of its own as the town gets behind a young cancer patient.

Young Henri Crisp begins proton therapy in Jacksonville, Florida, this week, and support for him is flooding in.

A superhero fundraiser raised money for him, and the adults are also doing their bit for Henri.

A local woman is swearing off the booze to raise money for the youngster.

A Wheatley woman is close to her goal of swearing off alcohol for a month to raise money for Henri.

Sarah Keeton will finish her month off booze on Tuesday.

She hopes to raise £400 for the cause.

Miss Keeton said she was undertaking the challenge as she was touched by the plight of Henri and mum Joann.

“I’m a single mum as well, and I can’t even begin to imagine what she’s going through,” she said.

Miss Keeton, 39, said any amount of money would help the cause.

“I’d appreciate every penny anybody could give me,” she said.

She wanted to take her kids, 10-year-old Bayley and Devon, who’s eight, to the sponsored walk at Sandall Park, but commitments meant only one could be there.

So Miss Keaton, who lives on Parkway North, decided to do a fundraiser of her own, and she said she knew it would get a good response.

“I knew that people would think I couldn’t do it,” Miss Keeton said.

Friends and family who think she can’t stay off the wine for a month have pledged some good amounts of money.

Her father has donated £100, and other friends have given £50 each.

Her partner, Sheridan Wray, has been supportive of her efforts for the whole month.

"He has supported me all the way through, as he does in absolutely everything me and my mini mes do," she said.

Henri's treatment begins this week. He will undergo 30 sessions over the next six weeks.

Henri will receive treatment five days per week, with weekends off.

Mrs Crisp said Henri would come home a week after the last treatment, but that is subject to change.

Doctors will give the family a definite date when the treatment as at the halfway mark.

"At the moment it's booked for June 19," Mrs Crisp said.

Alison Maxfield is still collecting money from the sponsored walk at Sandall Park which she organised.

She expects to raise at least £1,300 from the walk undertaken by about 20 kids in a range of superhero costumes.

They collected £100 pounds in donations on the day, making Mrs Maxfield proud.

She said she wasn't concerned by the small turnout.

"I don't care," Mrs Maxfield said.

"The ones who did dress up raised money, and that's great.

"I can't wait to get the money to the family."