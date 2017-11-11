Supertram and bus services in Sheffield to pause as city falls silent for Armistice Day

Supertram and bus services in Sheffield will pause as residents across the city fall silent to remember the nation's war heroes.

Stagecoach Supertram and First South Yorkshire said services will pause for two minutes across the city at 11am today, to mark Armistice Day.

Supertram services will pause today and tomorrow

Services will also pause at 11am tomorrow, Remembrance Sunday.

Stagecoach Supertram tweeted: "Please note that trams will pause today and tomorrow at 11am to show our respects this #RemembranceWeekend."

First South Yorkshire tweeted: "We will observe the national two minutes silence today at 11am. We will remember them #lestweforget."

Big Ben, which has been silent since August while repair work is carried out, will chime at 11am today.

Events will be held around the country today and tomorrow to mark the 99th anniversary of the end of World War One.

In Sheffield, an event is taking place on Western Road, in Crookes where more than 100 artists will join residents and artist Dan Llywelyn Hall at the memorial trees for a special event.

The trees, some of which are at risk of felling, are a registered war memorial and were planted to commemorate soldiers who lost their lives in the First World War.

A special service is to be held tomorrow at the city’s war memorial in Barker’s Pool.

The service will also pay a fitting tribute on the 100th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme which claimed the lives of 4,898 members of Sheffield City Battalion.

The event follows a moving and well-attended ceremony for Sheffield-born Sergeant Arnold Loosemore, the third Sheffield soldier to receive a Victoria Cross for acts of heroism during the First World War back in August.

At the remembrance service, The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Anne Murphy, will lead a procession from Holly Street, near the City Hall, at 10.50am.



