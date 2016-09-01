Supermarket selects city homeless charity

The Sainsbury’s branch, on Sheffield High Street, has chosen city homeless organisation Emmaus Sheffield as its charity of the year.

Emmaus Sheffield is a working community with self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women, supporting them in their efforts to become self-supported once more.

As part of its support, Sainsbury’s now has a food donation point within its High Street store. And the charity is also being given its own window display at the shop to spread the word about its work and how the public can get involved.

“It is wonderful that Sainsbury’s has chosen to support us in this way as it takes the Emmaus name right to the heart of Sheffield,” said Emmaus deputy manager Charley Fedorenko.