Superhuman athletes get proper Sheffield send-off ahead of Paralympic Games

Superhuman Sheffield athletes have been given a supercharged send-off ahead of the Paralympic Games.

Scores of athletes have been preparing for Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.at two Sheffield venues - the English Institute of Sport Sheffield, EIS, and Ponds Forge International Sports Centre.

Paralympics GBs Boccia team

The Paralympic contingent includes the biggest-ever team of 13 table tennis players who train at EIS Sheffield. The squad features gold medal hope and current world number one in his class, Will Bayley, Sheffield-born Kim Daybell and Barnsley’s Sue Gilroy.

Other athletes to use the facilities at EIS Sheffield is a 10-strong boccia team, three members of the wheelchair rugby team, the men’s wheelchair basketball team and equestrian star Natasha Adkinson.

Also representing Sheffield in Rio will be three-time Paralympic gold medal-winning swimmer, James Crisp, who is based at Ponds Forge.

It follows the success of the Olympic Games where EIS Sheffield-based stars such as Nicola Adams, won boxing gold, Jessica Ennis-Hill earned silver in the heptathlon and Hillsborough Leisure Centre-based Bryony Page won silver in the trampolining.

Ponds Forge-based swimmer, James Crisp

The English Institute of Sport worked with nearly nine out of every 10 medallists at London 2012 and EIS Sheffield is renowned for physiotherapy, performance analysis and sports psychology.

Paul Hudson, general manager at EIS Sheffield and the new chair of British Wheelchair Basketball, said: “We’re proud to be the training venue of choice for an impressive number of Olympians and Paralympians.

"After the medal-laden Games that the Olympians enjoyed last month, we’re wishing their Paralympic counterparts similar success in Rio.

“We want to give our Paralympic superheroes a ‘Supercharged’ message of support. After years of intense training, the Games are finally upon us, and we’re sure that the strict training regimes and herculean levels of effort they’ve put in will stand them in good stead when they step out to compete against the very best.”

Table tennis star Kim Daybell

The fifteenth Summer Paralympic Games are a major international multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities governed by the International Paralympic Committee, to be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from September 7.

Table tennis star Will Bayley