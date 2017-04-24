Supercars seized for slowing down to 30mph on South Yorkshire motorway then speeding off

Three supercars stopped by South Yorkshire Police on a motorway were seized because of the drivers slowing down to 30mph then speeding off.

South Yorkshire Police seized a McLaren 570s 3.8l, a Lamborghini Aventador and a Ferrari on the southbound stretch of the M1 near junction 37 at Barnsley.

A supercar was towed away after being seized by South Yorkshire Police

The force said it was because of 'unsociable driving' and it has now emerged that the supercars were captured on CCTV cameras slowing down traffic to 30mph then speeding off.

A police spokesman said: "We had reports that the supercars were deliberately slowing traffic down to 30mph and then speeding off. On a motorway this is highly dangerous as you can imagine.

"CCTV from the motorway cameras confirmed this and this is the reason for the seized vehicles."