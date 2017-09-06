Super computer says Sheffield Wednesday will finish above Sheffield United in Championship - but both sides will miss promotion

Sheffield Wednesday will finish above Sheffield United in the Championship this season - but both sides will miss out on promotion, according to a so-called super computer.

The Owls, who are currently perched in 16th place, will finish the 2017-18 campaign in tenth while the Blades, currently sitting pretty in a play-off spot in fifth place will end the season two places behind their Steel City rivals in 12th.

That's the verdict of broadcaster talkSPORT which tasked its "famous" Super Computer to come up with its predictions for the end of season standings.

And while Blades fans might be happy with a mid-table finish after last season's League One title joy, the results are likely to come as a shock to Owls fans who have watched Wednesday compete in the play-offs for the last two seasons.

A spokesman for talkSPORT said: "Just for fun, we have put the famous talkSPORT Super Computer to work to predict the full Championship table.

"Of course, no one knows for sure how the final table will look, particularly in the ultra-competitive world of the Football League's top division, but it's entertaining to discuss and debate."

The computer reckoned Wolverhampton Wanderers will top the table at the end of the season, with Hull City clinching the second automatic promotion spot.

Cardiff City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Fulham can all look forward to the play-offs while relegation misery beckons for Birmingham City, Bolton Wanderers and Burton Albion.

The Championship's other South Yorkshire side, Barnsley, will just avoid the drop - finishing in 20th place, according to the findings. You can see the full, final table below.

The latest study comes after a university professor failed to correctly forecast the Blades' League One title joy last season.

Back in January, Ian McHale, professor of sports analytics at the University of Salford, tasked a special computer with predicting the final football league tables at the end of the season.

And back then, it was bad news for Blades fans, with United predicted to slip off the top spot into third and left contesting the dreaded play-offs.

However, the reality proved to be quite different with the Blades topping the table with 100 points and securing the League One title with games to spare.

The professor's computer - dubbed SAM - actually reckoned the Blades would accumulate just 83 points and finish behind winners Scunthorpe United and runners-up Bolton Wanderers.

The computer was given the task of predicting the correct result of every match from January until the season's end - and when the results were revealed, many Blades fans were left fuming at their side's predicted demise from top spot.

The computer also predicted Sheffield Wednesday would finish fourth and make the Championship play-offs - a prediction which proved accurate - although of course, Wednesday missed out on promotion to the Premier League for the second season in a row.

talkSPORT Super Computer Championship Final Table 2017-18

1. Wolverhampton Wanderers

2. Hull City

------------------------------------------

3. Cardiff City

4. Leeds United

5. Middlesbrough

6. Fulham

-------------------------------------------

7. Ipswich Town

8. Reading

9. Preston North End

10. SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

11. Aston Villa

12. SHEFFIELD UNITED

13. Norwich City

14. Derby County

15. Sunderland

16. Nottingham Forest

17. Brentford

18. QPR

19. Bristol City

20. Barnsley

21. Millwall

-------------------------------------------

22. Birmingham City

23. Bolton Wanderers

24. Burton Albion