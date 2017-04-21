Sunflowers bring smiles and funds for South Yorkshire charity

Gardening enthusiasts of all ages have come together to use their green fingers to raise money for a hospital.

More than 100 youngsters from Eastwood Village Primary School in Rotherham have nurtured sunflower seeds into tiny individual shoots, along with members of Rotherham In Root, a community organisation which encourages people to grow their own vegetables, fruit and flowers.

The plants are now being sold to raise money for another Purple Butterfly Room at Rotherham Hospital.

The rooms provide patients nearing the end of their lives, and their families, privacy, home comforts and help to maintain dignity when time is most precious.

A plant sale was held earlier this month, raising £201.35 for the appeal so far.

Volunteer Sally Moffett said: “We’ve got a beautiful range of sunflower varieties on offer, from teddy bears to happy smiles.

“They definitely raised some smiles at our latest plant sale in reception at Rotherham Hospital. We had a great deal of interest and support from patients, their families and colleagues at the Trust. We hope everyone enjoys caring for their new sunflowers.”

There will be another sunflower sale on Thursday April 27, from 10am to 2.30pm, at the hospital. Cucumbers, peppers, and chilli plants will also be for sale.

Volunteers are also needed to help sell sunflowers for the charity at the Garden Lovers Fair in Rotherham Town Centre on 29 April, from 10.30am to 3.30pm. Additional tickets for demonstrations from The One Show’s gardening presenter Christine Walkden are also available and cost £5 or £4 for concessions.

They can be purchased from Rotherham Visitor Centre or by calling 01709 835904.