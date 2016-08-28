Sunday opening at Sheffield’s Royal Mail base

Royal Mail’s delivery office customer service point in Sheffield is now open Sundays to make it easier for online shoppers not at home during the day to get their parcels.

The company’s city centre base in Pond Street is now open every Sunday between 11am and 3pm.

Mike Newnham, Royal Mail’s chief customer officer, said the expansion is designed to give customers more opportunities to pick up parcels delivered to their homes when nobody was around.

He added: “We are continuing to be more responsive to our customers and are providing even more options for people to receive items they have ordered online. Our extended opening hours initiative and additional Sunday openings is just one of the ways we are transforming our business to be more customer focused.”

Royal Mail’s network of around 1,200 delivery offices is currently open six days a week and around half of its customer service points are open later on Wednesday evenings for customers to collect or drop off items. In addition, more than 180 of its busiest offices around the country are open seven days a week. Aside from the Sunday opening hours, the Sheffield office is also open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday between 7am and 6pm, Wednesday from 7am to 8pm, and Saturday between 7am and 2pm. Prior to this latest move, Royal Mail announced in June it is also making its network of delivery offices with customer service points available as a drop off points for people sending stamped parcels and letters within the UK.

A spokesperson for Royal Mail said: “The new initiative is aimed at small businesses, marketplace sellers and consumers who will benefit from the ease of using their local Royal Mail customer service point as a drop-off point for parcels.”

In addition, customers not at home when delivery is attempted can also arrange a free redelivery to their home or a neighbour by visiting www.royalmail.com/redelivery