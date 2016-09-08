Sue coordinates volunteers

An experienced Yorkshire community worker has taken on a new role to support local groups and volunteers.

Sue Oxley has been appointed volunteer coordinator for Conisbrough and Denaby as part of a Public Health England initiative to improve wellbeing.

Sue will liaise with individuals, groups and organisations to identify their needs and place volunteers, as well as raising awareness of local activities to encourage participation. Volunteering is widely recognised as being beneficial both to participants and those who rely on voluntary support, and this new service aims to connect all those involved.

The initiative also aims to tackle social isolation, promote training opportunities and enhance employment prospects by enabling people to improve their skills and gain practical work experience. It is being funded by Doncaster Council, initially for 12 months, and delivered by Doncaster West Development Trust, where Sue has worked for the last seven years.

Sue said: “There’s some really good voluntary work going on locally already so one of my aims is to develop that, and see people start to link up, integrate and get to know what’s available. It’s about working with people in their own environment, supporting the community and developing skills to move people forward.

Sue has wide experience of community engagement in the area and has previously worked with dozens of volunteers and partnership organisations to hold community-based events. Email sue@dwdt or call 01709 866466 if you would like more information about the service, or volunteering.