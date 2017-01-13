Search

Students visit housing scheme

Keepmoat Project Manager, Gerry Doherty and Keepmoat General Foreman Ashley Watson with Year 9 and 10 students from Stocksbridge High School.

Keepmoat Project Manager, Gerry Doherty and Keepmoat General Foreman Ashley Watson with Year 9 and 10 students from Stocksbridge High School.

0
Have your say

Keepmoat project manager, Gerry Doherty, and Keepmoat general foreman, Ashley Watson, with Y9 and Y10 students from Stocksbridge High School. The group visited the construction site, at land off Park Grange Road in Norfolk Park, of the first apartments to be built in Sheffield as part of an £800m investment programme for new rental properties across England. 24 apartments will be constructed in partnership with Sheffield Housing Company.

Back to the top of the page