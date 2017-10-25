Students to showcase Gothic artwork at Sheffield Mausoleum

Students are hosting a vibrant and Gothic multimedia exhibition at Sheffield Mausoleum.

Artwork by students at Longley Sixth Form College, in Longley, will be on display at a special event on Thursday.

Students hard at work

The students, who are studying a University of Arts London qualification, have used Sheffield-based Artist Greg Staples as inspiration.

Creative arts teacher, Matt Rowman Maw, said: "We have some very skilled artists in the class, most but not all of our level two learners have arrived fresh from secondary school and are aged between 16 and 17."

Sheffield General Cemetery has been allowing the use of their mausoleum for various functions since the summer.

Mr Rowman Maw said: "The General Cemetery seemed an ideal place to exhibit our student artwork, the heritage, the ambiance and the time of year all seemed to lead us down the path to the mausoleum."

Students prepare for the exhibition

The sixth form usually hold and end of year exhibition and have never done one this early into the academic year.

Mr Rowman Maw said: "This I believe will not only give our students a great sense accomplishment but also will propel them to achieve higher marks on the course throughout the remainder of the year."

Longley Park Sixth Form College is also working with The Ben’s Centre, a Sheffield-based charity that helps the homeless and vulnerable, and will be collecting donations at this event.

The event runs from 1pm-6pm on Thursday.

Emily Jackson and her work