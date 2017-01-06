Students day out at Cadbury Factory

Students at Longley Park Sixth Form COllege visited the Cadbury factory recently, to help them gain vital knowledge about the transnational corporation and its heritage, in order to assist and complement their Business studies.

Business Studies teacher Julie Beaumont, who accompanied the A Level Business and BTEC Level 3 students on the one-day trip, said: “The trip to Cadbury World was a great experience for all learners across the BTEC Business Level 3 year 1 and A Level Business year 1 and year 2 courses. Students learned about the product portfolio of Cadbury and were able to make links to current studies of the marketing mix and decision making. Also taking part in chocolate tasting and the business talk at the end of the day was the best part of the visit.”

During the tour, the students discovered the history and heritage of the company and learned how it developed from a small Birmingham-based business into a global company. With more than 1,400 school groups attending each year, Cadbury World feels that it is vital to teach the youth about business and the way they operate.