Student stuck in Gaza will now join University of Sheffield after initial fears he would miss out

A Palestinian student will now join the University of Sheffield after initial fears his dream move would be dashed.

Majd Abu Shawish, from Gaza City, was one of the 12 successful international applicants to join the university under the non-deferrable Allan and Nesta Ferguson Scholarship this year.

But Mr Shawish is stuck in Gaza after borders in and out of Palestine are closed off during the Israeli holiday of Sukkot. He said the closure stops people travelling to hospitals and restricts even the basic necessitates such as food into the country.

It was initially feared the student would miss out on a place at university as course administrators told him he needed to be in Sheffield to enroll by October 9 as an 'absolute deadline'.

But after a complaint to the university, education bosses reviewed the case and Mr Shawish will be able to take up his place on the politics course.

Speaking from Gaza, Mr Shawish said he was initially delighted to be accepted but feared the worst when he received the email.

"I felt very happy, excited and proud to be accepted at The University of Sheffield which is one of the most prestigious universities in the world," he said.

"I felt very flattered and privileged when I received a letter from the university stating that I had been selected for a full scholarship at the university.

"But it is a very hard and difficult situation. Knowing that my colleagues are starting their university life, making new friends and planning for their coming days while I am still trying to get out of Gaza makes me feel very disappointed, desperate and anxious about losing this opportunity.

"I have worked very hard to be able to achieve this dream and I hope that I could make a positive change for my country after finishing my study."

But The Star understands the University of Sheffield has contacted Mr Shawish and have made alternate arrangements for him to join the course at a later date.