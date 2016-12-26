Student Saman will represent the city

A Sheffield dental student has won a place at the final of a one-of-a-kind national dental skills competition, run by Britain’s oldest surgical Royal College.

Saman Yazdifar was chosen to represent Sheffield at the competition following a complex test at his UKdental school, at Sheffield University. He will now travel to Edinburgh in March next year to compete against 15 other finalists from across the UK, undertaking a broad range of clinical procedures before determining who will be crowned the overall Apprentice Dentist winner.

Saman, aged 22, said: “Winning the round feels a little surreal. The competition was tough in my heat but now that I am on my way to the final it is a must to represent Sheffield University to the best of my ability. I am sure all 16 candidates will put their all in the final so a fair amount of practice is in order.”

Brian Nattress, a member of Dental Council at the college, said: “The dental skills competition really captures the students’ enthusiasm and drive and challenges them on a range of key clinical skills; competing against the best students in the country is a significant challenge.”