Strong turnout for fundraising fun day in memory of Sheffield war hero Liam Riley

More than 1,000 people, including a well-known English actor, turned out at a fundraiser today in memory of a Sheffield war hero killed in Afghanistan.

They flocked to Beighton Miner's Welfare Club and the adjacent recreation ground on High Street in memory of Corporal Liam Riley, who lost his life when he stepped on a roadside bomb in 2010.

There were live bands, jumping castles and a silent auction, with all proceeds going to SSAFA The Armed Forces Charity.

Players laced up the boots for the annual Liam Riley Memorial Cup, with Mullooys All Stars taking victory.

Since his death, Corporal Riley's aunt, Marie Gregg, has pledged to raise £100,000 for forces charities.

They had just £6,000 to go before today's event, and they will know by tomorrow whether they passed that mark.

Mrs Gregg described the day as 'absolutely amazing'.

"I can't put it into words," she said.

"Not just me, but how Liam would be about all this.

"These things pull the community together. There's no community spirit unless something like this pulls it together."

She also thanked Cpl Riley's mate Martyn Cooper for organising the memorial football tournament.

"Every year he does it," she said.

Cpl Riley's step-father, Trevor Routledge brought family down from Newcastle for the day, Mrs Gregg said.

"They make a right good weekend of it," she said.

Actor Chris Chittell, who plays Eric Pollard on ITV soap opera Emmerdale, made an appearance on the day.

Mrs Gregg said she invited Mr Chittell to the event via Facebook, and he was quick to accept.

He mingled with the crowd, posing for photos with fans.

"He was a lovely man," Mrs Gregg said.

It's an emotional time of year for the family. Next Friday would have been Corporal Riley's 28th birthday.