Strictly stars surprise patients at Sheffield cancer hospital

The stars of Strictly Come Dancing tour have surprised patients at Weston Park Cancer hospital with an unexpected visit.

Ed Balls, Louise Redknapp, Daisy Lowe, and Lesley Joseph showed their support of the Weston Park l Cancer Charity whilst meeting the patients and staff on Friday.

The stars were given a tour of the leading cancer hospital, and visited a number of departments including out-patients radiotherapy, the day-case unit, and also the Teenage Cancer Unit.

Dr Trish Fisher, Clinical Director for Weston Park Cancer Hospital said: “We were delighted to receive a visit from the Strictly Come Dancing cast. The patients were thrilled to meet them and it really raised their spirits whilst visiting the hospital for treatment.”

Samantha Kennedy, Director of Weston Park Cancer Charity added: “We were pleased to facilitate this fantastic visit from the stars of Strictly which created a real buzz at the hospital. Weston Park Cancer Charity raises funds to create a better life for patients and their families who are living with cancer; it’s great to have the support of such high-profile stars to promote awareness of our vital work.”

Weston Park Hospital is one of only four dedicated cancer hospitals in England and its reputation as a centre of excellence in the fight against cancer is recognised not only here in the UK, but also internationally.

It provides cancer treatment services for patients across this entire region - Rotherham, Barnsley, Doncaster, Worksop and Chesterfield as well as Sheffield. Increasingly treatment is being delivered in the community and local hospitals under the expertise of Weston Park Hospital specialists.

Weston Park Cancer Charity raises funds to provide improved support services for patients and their families who are living with and beyond cancer. The charity is committed to enhancing the comfort and care of cancer patients and invests in high quality cancer research to improve cancer treatments for patients both now and in the future. The charity relies on the generosity of the local community to carry out its vital work.