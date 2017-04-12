Streets Ahead supports wildlife around Kelham Island by installing bird and bat boxes

Working with the River Stewardship Company and Sheffield Industrial Museums Trust in February, Streets Ahead has installed 16 bird and bat boxes at Kelham Island to encourage animals to inhabit the area.

The boxes were made and donated by talented Streets Ahead staff members.

Dave Buttle, a Kelham Island resident, said: “It is great that bat and bird boxes are being placed around Kelham as it provides a sanctuary for the wildlife to safely roost and bring up their young in an urban environment. The riverside environment is very healthy these days, but there may be a shortage of breeding and roosting sites, particularly now that the brownfield sites are gradually disappearing. ”

Charlotte Carroll, an ecologist at Amey, said: “We are always looking for ways to improve the wildlife in urban areas. It is so important that bats, which are a protected species, have suitable roost sites. The bird boxes are designed for species such as Wagtails.”

In addition to installing the boxes, 15 Amey employees returned to the site for their annual Community Involvement day to help clear a watercourse channel around Kelham to increase the water flow.

Rochelle Kent-Ellis, from the River Stewardship Company said “We would like to thank Amey volunteers for their hard work helping us to clear the channel around Kelham. Having such a great turn out, in very wet weather, meant that we have been able to clear a large section of the channel.

“The clearing of the channel, in conjunction with the installation of bat and bird boxes, will hopefully bring an abundance of wildlife to the area. It will also help to prevent flooding locally, which is great news for Kelham residents and businesses too!”

Streets Ahead has been installing bat and bird boxes around the city since the start of the contract and continues to work with local communities and organisations to enhance Sheffield’s wildlife.

