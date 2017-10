A garden shed went up in flames when a stray firework landed on the roof.

The fire was discovered in Whitecroft Crescent, Brinsworth, at 9.30pm on Friday.

Firefighters dealt with the incident.

They also dealt with a shed fire in Melrose Grove, Moorgate, on Sunday afternoon.

Flames from that blaze spread to the outside of a nearby property.

It has been logged as accidental.