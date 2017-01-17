Storytime schedule

Libraries across Sheffield are back to their regular schedule of ‘storytime’ sessions, now the festive period is well and truly behind us.

Under 5 sessions, during term time, are held at Chapeltown Library - Thursdays, 10.45am to 11.30am; Ecclesall Library - Mondays, 2pm to 2.45pm; Firth Park Library - Fridays, 2pm; Highfield Library - Tuesdays, 11.15am to 12noon; Hillsborough Library - Tuesdays, 2pm to 3pm; Parson Cross Library - times change so check with library staff; and Stocksbridge Library - Tuesdays, 10.30am to 11.15am.

All sessions are free.