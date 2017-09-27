Stopping for a drink landed this Sheffield burglar in jail

Thirsty burglar Dale Blumenstock thought he had gotten away with stealing a set of car keys from a home - but stopping for a drink of water landed him a jail sentence.

The 36-year-old sneaked into a home in Far View Road, Longley, in August and claimed he was looking for help when confronted by the owner before making off with the keys.

Police launched an investigation and through house-to-house enquiries discovered that a man fitting Blumenstock's description had asked for a glass of water at a neighbouring property.

Crime scene investigators obtained a DNA swab from the glass he had used and sent it off for testing. The sample came back as a positive match for the sneaky burglar.

Blumenstock, of Penrith Road, Shirecliffe, pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Sheffield Crown Court on September 22.

After the hearing, detective inspector Paul Murphy said: "Blumenstock made his way into the property with clear intent and I’m please he has been punished for his actions.

“It was the expert skills of the officers that enabled us to identify Blumenstock and bring him before the courts.

"I hope this illustrates our dedication to tackle burglary and offers reassurance that all of our officers will work where possible to achieve this.”