Stolen motorbike abandoned after police chase in Sheffield

A stolen motorbike was abandoned after a police chase in Sheffield.
The bike was found dumped on the Manor estate and the rider onboard during the pursuit had vanished.
Officers are linking riders of the bike with a number of recent thefts.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "This stolen motorbike failed to stop for one of our officers today in the Manor area of Sheffield.
"After a brief pursuit, the rider has abandoned it and disappeared into the estate.
"We believe this bike and its riders may have been involved in a number of thefts recently.
"The bike was recovered and enquiries ongoing to identify the rider."
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.