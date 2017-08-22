Stolen motorbike abandoned after police chase in Sheffield

A stolen motorbike was abandoned after a police chase in Sheffield.

The bike was found dumped on the Manor estate and the rider onboard during the pursuit had vanished.

Officers are linking riders of the bike with a number of recent thefts.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "This stolen motorbike failed to stop for one of our officers today in the Manor area of Sheffield.

"After a brief pursuit, the rider has abandoned it and disappeared into the estate.

"We believe this bike and its riders may have been involved in a number of thefts recently.

"The bike was recovered and enquiries ongoing to identify the rider."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.