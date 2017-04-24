Stolen lamb returned to popular Sheffield animal farm to the delight of customers

A lamb which was stolen by three young men earlier this morning has been returned to Graves Park Animal Farm in Sheffield.

The popular animal farm posted on Facebook at around 7am that they had received reports of the youths running down Hemsworth Road with the lamb.

They warned that the lamb would only survive with its mother and that they were desperate for more information and help.

Thankfully, the farm took to Facebook at around 9.30am to inform customers that they had now found the lamb.

Following the theft, a JustGiving page has been set up to help raise £1,000 for increased security measures at the park.

Lucy Wood, who launched the petition, said: "There have been a few incidents involving the theft or destroying premises at Graves Animal Centre, most recently a baby Lamb was stolen which is just awful.

"I am crowd funding to support the increase of security to keep the animals and staff safe.

"With budget cuts across the sector, it's truly sad that extra money is needed to keep these animal safe.

"I will keep adding information once I have had further discussions with the animal centre I have contacted them to see where the money we raise may be best spent."

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Gravesparkanimalsecurity