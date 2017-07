A defibrillator stolen from a Rotherham village has been returned after it was found dumped in a garden.

The life-saving device, which re-starts hearts, was taken from a wall-mounted storage case outside Treeton Village Community Hub on Pit Lane just three months after it was placed there.

It was stolen between 10pm on Thursday and 8am on Friday and was found in a garden in the village later that day.

A police probe is underway.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.