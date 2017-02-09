Stolen car found parked up on Sheffield street to be examined by police

A stolen car found parked up on a street in Sheffield is to be examined by forensics experts to try to find the thief.

The Mercedes Benz was stolen from Ecclesall Road, Ecclesall and found parked up on Smithy Wood Road, Woodseats.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

