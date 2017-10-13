Stolen car found in police operation in Rotherham

A stolen car was found in a police raid in Rotherham.
Officers carried out a raid in Thames Street in the town centre in an operation to find stolen alloys but they also found a stolen Mini Cooper and car parts.
The police probe is continuing.
A stolen car was found in a police raid in Rotherham.
Officers carried out a raid in Thames Street in the town centre in an operation to find stolen alloys but they also found a stolen Mini Cooper and car parts.
The police probe is continuing.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.